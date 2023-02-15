L-G halts anti-encroachment drive in Mehrauli after 5 days of demolitions

February 15, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Tuesday directed Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to stop the demolition drive in Mehrauli until further instructions, officials at Raj Niwas said.

Officials said the decision was taken after a delegation of residents from the affected areas called on the L-G to seek relief. The delegation, which included senior BJP leaders, cited “anomalies” in the demarcation of land by the Delhi government, officials added.

The DDA started an ‘anti-encroachment drive’ in Mehrauli Archaeological Park on February 10. The demolitions, carried out amid heavy police presence, have drawn sharp reactions from the residents.

“The L-G directed the DDA Vice-Chairman and the local administration to stop the demolition drive immediately and assured the residents that their grievances would be looked into and the anomalies, pointed out by them, would be examined,” said an L-G House official. “Strict action will be taken against the errant officials,” the official added.

According to the officials, Mr. Saxena reiterated that no action would be taken against those living in the area legally, but the encroachments near the heritage monuments would be removed.

The BJP leaders, including Delhi unit in-charge Baijayant Jay Panda, told the L-G that many houses were in danger of being demolished due to incorrect maps prepared by the Delhi government’s Revenue Department. Mr. Panda subsequently charged AAP with “back-stabbing” Mehrauli’s residents by “wrongly demarcating homes which had been officially registered for half a century”.

In response, AAP’s chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj tweeted that if the BJP and the L-G have been back-stabbed by AAP, “What stops your L-G from dismissing all officers of Revenue [Department] and DDA who were involved in this demolition. Challenge accepted?”

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot said the District Magistrate (South) has not complied with directions to carry out a fresh demarcation of the area. The Minister alleged that the DM was “complicit” in the demolition drive.

Court seeks response

The Delhi High Court sought responses from the Delhi government and DDA on a plea seeking a stay on the demolition drive in Mehrauli Archaeological Park, while another High Court Bench ordered the authorities to maintain a “status quo” till February 16.