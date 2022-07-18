L-G grants sanction to CBI to prosecute Amanatullah Khan

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

July 18, 2022 01:28 IST

Baseless allegations; Kejriwal government unfazed, says AAP

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has granted sanction to the Centra Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to prosecute AAP MLA and Delhi Waqf Board chairman Amanullah Khan in a case of “illegal” appointments registered against him in 2016, a source at Raj Niwas said on Sunday.

The source said that a complaint had been filed alleging arbitrary and illegal appointments made by Mr. Khan for various existing and non-existing posts at the Delhi Waqf Board.

The source also said that the CBI had undertaken a “thorough investigation” in the case, revealing “sufficient prosecutable evidence” of commission of criminal offences and had sought sanction to prosecute AAP MLA in May.

Prosecution sanction has also been granted against the then Waqf Board CEO Mehboob Aalam for offences including “deliberate and criminal violation” of rules, the source added.

‘Misuse of ED, CBI’

Earlier in the day AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said he had raised the issue of alleged misuse of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI by the Centre at the all-party meeting held in the Capital on Sunday.

“We will protest in Parliament. There has been a gross misuse of the ED and the CBI, which together have conducted over 3000 raids in the last eight years but have a conviction rate of less than 0.5%. We have asked the Centre why they have been pressurising the ED to file false cases against all the Opposition members. But they had no answer to our questions,” Mr. Singh said.

In reaction to the L-G granting sanction against Mr. Khan, AAP released a statement on Sunday alleging that “Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scared” of Mr. Kejriwal’s political rise.

It added that the “Kejriwal government stands unfazed and will not deter in its mission to serve the people of Delhi.”

“The PM and the BJP have started hating the Kejriwal government’s world-renowned work and have started to level crass and baseless allegations against AAP and its leaders. We expect many more such allegations in the coming days,” AAP’s statement read.