L-G grants powers of detaining authority to Delhi Police chief

Lt. Governor Anil Baijal

New Delhi

24 July 2021 00:57 IST

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has granted the powers of detaining authority to Delhi Police chief till October 18 under the National Security Act, according to a notification.

It comes ahead of Independence Day and at a time farmers protesting against the agriculture laws have been holding ‘Kisan Sansad’ at Jantar Mantar. Delhi Police said it is a routine order and is issued regularly.

The NSA allows preventive detention of an individual for months if the authorities feel that the individual is a threat to the national security, and law and order, police said.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (3) of Section 3, read with clause (e) of Section 2 of the National Security Act, 1980, the Lt. Governor is pleased to direct that during the period July 19 to October 18, the Delhi Police Commissioner may also exercise the powers of detaining authority under sub-section (2) of the Section 3 of the aforesaid Act,” the notification stated.