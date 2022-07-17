L-G grants nod for inquiry against former Delhi CMO official

‘Accused was seeking monetary benefits from a civil defence volunteer’

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena has granted approval to the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) to conduct a probe for alleged corruption against a former Deputy Secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

The approval comes in the wake of Mr. Saxena having taken action against at least five government officials for alleged corruption in the last month.

According to sources, the accused official, Mukul Manrai, was looking after Jan Samvad, the Public Grievance Management System (PGMS), under Section (17A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PoC Act), 1988.

The then Deputy Secretary in the CMO has been accused of illegally seeking monetary gratification from a civil defence volunteer (CDV) for certifying his attendance register.

“After being refused the demanded amount, Mr. Manrai wrote to the Civil Defence Office for the volunteer’s removal as a result of which he could not even get his last month’s salary. Mr. Manrai is currently working in the Revenue Department,” a government source said.

Running a racket

“With hundreds of similar complaints by hapless civil defence volunteers doing the rounds, it appears that Mr. Manrai was running a racket of monthly collections from the CDVs, the source said.

According to the source, the victim in the case recorded a conversation regarding the demand for money as evidence. This complaint, along with a CD recording as proof, was received in November, 2017.

Proof analysis

Meanwhile, the ACB began its inquiry by sending the CD to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for authentication. The FSL, which did a frame-by-frame analysis of the video and audio, found it to be unaltered, untampered and genuine, the source said.

“The ACB also submitted a transcript of the conversation, provided by FSL, between the victim and the accused,” the source said.

“Finally, the Directorate of Vigilance, after having gone through the evidence put on record by the ACB found that the then Deputy Secretary in the CMO abused his ‘official position for pecuniary gains’ and recommended for investigation in the matter by the ACB. The L-G has since granted approval for investigation by the ACB on priority,” the source added.