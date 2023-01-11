HamberMenu
L-G gives sanction to prosecute Shehla Rashid

January 11, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau
Shehla Rashid

Shehla Rashid | Photo Credit: File Photo

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena has granted sanction to prosecute former student activist Shehla Rashid for her tweets from 2019 about the Army, Raj Niwas officials said on Tuesday. The sanction is related to a 2019 FIR against her by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell, on the basis of a complaint by one Alakh Alok Srivastava. The complainant had alleged that Ms. Rashid’s tweets were aimed at “promoting enmity between different groups and indulging in acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony”.

