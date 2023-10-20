ADVERTISEMENT

L-G gives nod to acquisition of land for new metro lines

October 20, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

The DMRC needed the land for ‘long-pending and critical Delhi Metro lines in the city’, a Raj Niwas official said. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena has approved the acquisition of land parcels for “long-pending and critical Delhi Metro lines in the city”, such as the Aerocity-Tughlakabad, Janakpuri West-R.K. Ashram, and Rahat Ganj-Roshanara Road-Pul Bangash corridors, Raj Niwas officials said on Thursday.

The DMRC had requested the Delhi government for the land three years ago, officials said. To ensure connectivity between the IGI Airport and parts of south-east Delhi, including Khanpur, Deoli, etc., Mr. Saxena approved the acquisition of land measuring 118 sq. mt. in Khanpur village.

