ADVERTISEMENT

L-G gives more financial powers to MCD Commissioner

Published - October 15, 2024 01:21 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Monday authorised the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner to decide on waste management projects worth over ₹5 crore “due to the delay” in the constitution of the Standing Committee, the civic body’s main decision-making arm, according to Raj Niwas officials.

The decision came days after the Supreme Court put on hold the election of the chairperson of the Standing Committee following a controversy over the election to the lone vacant post of the key MCD panel last month.

The top court on October 4 had questioned the “tearing hurry” on the part of the L-G Office for holding the poll. A Raj Niwas official said the move would help ease the problem of waste management as the L-G approved several contracts worth over ₹5 crore in this regard.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US