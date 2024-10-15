GIFT a SubscriptionGift
L-G gives more financial powers to MCD Commissioner

Published - October 15, 2024 01:21 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Monday authorised the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner to decide on waste management projects worth over ₹5 crore “due to the delay” in the constitution of the Standing Committee, the civic body’s main decision-making arm, according to Raj Niwas officials.

The decision came days after the Supreme Court put on hold the election of the chairperson of the Standing Committee following a controversy over the election to the lone vacant post of the key MCD panel last month.

The top court on October 4 had questioned the “tearing hurry” on the part of the L-G Office for holding the poll. A Raj Niwas official said the move would help ease the problem of waste management as the L-G approved several contracts worth over ₹5 crore in this regard.

