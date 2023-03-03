L-G forms panel to find network jamming solutions in city’s jails

March 03, 2023 01:19 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - NEW DELHI

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Thursday approved the constitution of a high-level committee to identify means to address illegal and unauthorised telephone communication in the city’s jails. The 10-member panel, headed by Director General (Prisons) Sanjay Baniwal, has been instructed to submit its recommendations within a month. The committee will explore suitable jamming solutions in the market, in addition to the existing infrastructure, and test them to check their effectiveness in blocking incoming/outgoing calls, SMS and data services in the jails, Raj Niwas officials said.

“Between 2008 and 2012, 31 mobile phone jammers were installed in Tihar and Rohini jails. These jammers were effective in blocking 2G and 3G services. However, after the introduction of 4G services, these became ineffective and the AMC of these jammers were not renewed after 2016,” the officials said.

Currently, a ‘Harmonious Call Blocking System’ to block 2G/3G/4G signals is used in the Capital’s prisons. However, the official added that the system couldn’t completely prevent telephone communication in the jails. Besides, it was blocking calls and data services of the public in the residential areas around the prisons.

