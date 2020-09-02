L-G for revamp of testing plan

He tells officials to ensure testing facilities at ISBTs, stations

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday issued directions to ensure testing facilities at transit points as well as construction sites in the Capital to combat COVID-19.

According to sources, the L-G also asked the officials concerned to prepare a standard operating procedure for a phone-based home COVID-19 testing programme for citizens.

Mr. Baijal issued the directions at a meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to discuss COVID-19 pandemic situation in Delhi, specifically regarding the testing strategy as well as to decide prohibited and permitted activities during Unlock 4.

In addition to Mr. Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, the Chief Secretary, V.K Paul, NITI Aayog member, Randeep Guleria, director AIIMS, DG ICMR and other experts and senior officers were also present at the meeting.

Testing at home

According to sources, Mr. Baijal observed there was a need to restrategise the current testing plan to maximise these to prevent the spread of COVID-19 of which the initiative to provide testing facilities at home was a significant component.

A helpline would be started for booking appointments for such tests; these would first be limited to senior citizens before being made available for women and children.

The L-G, sources said, also directed the officials concerned to ensure testing facilities at all the interstate bus terminals, railway stations and larger construction sites in Delhi.

Mr. Baijal also directed that extensive publicity activities, strict compliance of social distancing and other protective and preventive measures be taken and it be ensured that there is adherence to all guidelines issued by the Centre to prevent the transmission of the virus since the city cannot afford to let its guard down till the situation normalises.