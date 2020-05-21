Delhi

L-G for automatic renewal of licences

Baijal suggests steps to help people

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday wrote to the Delhi Development Authority, the Delhi Police, municipal corporations and the Delhi government asking them to ameliorate sufferings of people and businesses through proactive measures by using technology.

Some of the steps suggested include automatic renewal of various licences, moratorium on payments, simplified online processes and minimising requirement of visit to government offices.

‘Constitute panel’

To help people of Delhi get through the troubled financial times, the L-G suggested that the Chief Minister constitute a committee to comprehensively analyse and suggest measures to help people and businesses with special focus on protection of interests of labours. He also directed the Home Department to take steps to explore the possibility of automatic extension of term/ renewal of licences of various categories which stand expired after March 1 after taking into account safety concerns.

As most sections of society are facing challenge of cash flow management, which makes it difficult to pay instalment, allotment money, lease rent, licence fee, etc, the L-G advised the DDA to explore measures for moratorium on payments so that Earnest Money Deposit is not forfeited and allotment is not cancelled in this time of distress.

He advised the DDA to use planning tools to stimulate the business environment by attracting investments and focusing on sectoral revival. He added that to instil confidence in public, all ongoing and pending public projects of the DDA may be given impetus and maximum public services should be made available ‘on line’.

He advised local bodies that ongoing pending processes related to property tax, conversion charges for allowing commercial activities on mixed land use, parking, mutation, etc. should be expeditiously completed.

