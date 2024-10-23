ADVERTISEMENT

L-G: focus on cleaning Yamuna instead of levelling accusations

Published - October 23, 2024 12:38 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Tuesday shared pictures of toxic froth in the Yamuna river on his X handle, saying it would be better to provide relief to people of Delhi “instead of making accusations, allegations, and excuses on media or social platforms”.

He added, “Who is responsible? The truth has a very bad habit. It cannot be suppressed.”

The L-G’s remarks came two days after Chief Minister Atishi alleged that the harmful foam had resulted from untreated water being released into the river by Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Mr. Saxena said concrete measures should be taken to clean the river before Chhath Puja. 

In response, AAP accused the neighbouring BJP-ruled States of dumping industrial waste into the river.

“Delhi has no major industries, so from where is this waste is coming from?” the party said in a statement.

“The BJP constantly and only creates hurdles in the functioning of the elected government of Delhi. We will continue to fight and provide for better services to our citizens,” it added.

