GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

L-G: focus on cleaning Yamuna instead of levelling accusations

Published - October 23, 2024 12:38 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Tuesday shared pictures of toxic froth in the Yamuna river on his X handle, saying it would be better to provide relief to people of Delhi “instead of making accusations, allegations, and excuses on media or social platforms”.

He added, “Who is responsible? The truth has a very bad habit. It cannot be suppressed.”

The L-G’s remarks came two days after Chief Minister Atishi alleged that the harmful foam had resulted from untreated water being released into the river by Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Mr. Saxena said concrete measures should be taken to clean the river before Chhath Puja. 

In response, AAP accused the neighbouring BJP-ruled States of dumping industrial waste into the river.

“Delhi has no major industries, so from where is this waste is coming from?” the party said in a statement.

“The BJP constantly and only creates hurdles in the functioning of the elected government of Delhi. We will continue to fight and provide for better services to our citizens,” it added.

Published - October 23, 2024 12:38 am IST

Related Topics

Delhi / environmental pollution / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.