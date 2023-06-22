L-G flags Delhi govt.’s ‘10-yr delay’ in making rules for social audit of PDS

June 22, 2023 01:41 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has raised the issue of the Delhi government’s “10 year delay” in framing rules for conducting a social audit into the functioning of the public distribution system (PDS) and fair price shops under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013, Raj Niwas sources said on Wednesday.

In response, sources in the ruling Aam Aadmi Party said it would be better if the L-G “concentrated on the law and order situation instead of issuing daily press releases and creating hurdles for the elected government”.

According to Raj Niwas officials, Mr. Saxena on June 6 approved the government’s file pertaining to the draft audit rules, which will be published for inviting public comments.

They said the rules will allow the government to weed out fake beneficiaries, provide good quality ration to cardholders, give a role to vigilance committees in the social audit process and strengthen their mandate, as well as carry out verification drives and inform citizens about it.

Approving the file, the LG pointed out that “sheer inaction” of the government resulted in failure to ensure “corruption-free and fair distribution of ration to the poorest of the poor”.

In a communication dated June 1, the Secretary of the Department of Food and Public Distribution, Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, wrote to the Delhi Chief Secretary that the Delhi government is yet to notify the rules for the social audit.

It had been decided by the Ministry to withhold the Central assistance if the rules are not framed and notified by June 30, the letter had said.

Mr. Saxena, in a note to Chief Minister Arvind Keirjwai, said, “The Hon’ble Chief Minister is requested to personally ensure quick completion of the process of notification of the Rules relating to safeguarding of public interest as mandated under the NFSA, 2013, and also to advice the Hon’ble Minister to be careful in future and ensure expeditious disposal of such sensitive matters, which affect the general public.”

