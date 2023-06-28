ADVERTISEMENT

L-G flags delay in administering oath of office to new DERC chief

June 28, 2023 01:51 am | Updated 01:51 am IST - New Delhi

L-G asks CM that oath to Umesh Kumar be administered without any further delay

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, flagging the delay in administering the oath of office to the newly appointed chairperson of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC).

Former judge of the Allahabad High Court, Justice Umesh Kumar, was appointed to the post on June 21, following which the AAP had termed the move “unlawful and unconstitutional”, alleging that the appointment was made without considering the suggestions of the elected government.

In his letter, Mr. Saxena said that Justice Kumar had already communicated that he would be available in Delhi for the oath from Monday.

The L-G also asked the CM to ensure that the oath to Mr. Kumar be administered without any further delay, preferably by Wednesday.

The Delhi government hasn’t responded yet.

