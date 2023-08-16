ADVERTISEMENT

L-G felicitates Azad Hindu Fauj veteran

August 16, 2023 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena exhorted people to renew their pledge to serve the nation with greater vigour.

:

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena felicitated R. Madavan, a 98-year-old freedom fighter, at the Independence Day celebrations in Raj Niwas on Tuesday. Mr. Madavan was a recruitment officer and fundraiser for the Azad Hind Fauj under Subhas Chandra Bose. “He joined the Azad Hind Fauj at the age of 18. His family hailed from Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga district,” said a Raj Niwas official. Mr. Saxena exhorted people to renew their pledge to serve the nation with greater vigour, sincerity and commitment. “During this period of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, we have given shape to the action plan for the coming 25 years, which will build India @100 in 2047,” Raj Niwas said in a statement.

