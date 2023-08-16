HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

L-G felicitates Azad Hindu Fauj veteran

August 16, 2023 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena exhorted people to renew their pledge to serve the nation with greater vigour.

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena exhorted people to renew their pledge to serve the nation with greater vigour. | Photo Credit: Manvender Vashist Lav

:

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena felicitated R. Madavan, a 98-year-old freedom fighter, at the Independence Day celebrations in Raj Niwas on Tuesday. Mr. Madavan was a recruitment officer and fundraiser for the Azad Hind Fauj under Subhas Chandra Bose. “He joined the Azad Hind Fauj at the age of 18. His family hailed from Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga district,” said a Raj Niwas official. Mr. Saxena exhorted people to renew their pledge to serve the nation with greater vigour, sincerity and commitment. “During this period of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, we have given shape to the action plan for the coming 25 years, which will build India @100 in 2047,” Raj Niwas said in a statement.

Related Topics

Delhi

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.