L-G directs officials to expedite recruitment of doctors in Delhi govt.-run hospitals

Published - August 22, 2024 12:36 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Wednesday asked officials to resolve the issue of the pending postings of 23 doctors who were selected through the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) but have been awaiting appointments at Delhi government hospitals for over a year now.

According to Raj Niwas officials, the L-G was told at a review meeting that the doctors could not be posted as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led National Capital Civil Service Authority, which decides on such issues, has not held a meeting since his arrest in cases linked to the now-scrapped 2021-22 Delhi excise policy.

Responding to it, AAP said it had highlighted the issue of the shortage of doctors at Delhi government hospitals multiple times and that the L-G must answer why it took him such a long time to look for a solution to the problem.

Earlier, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had accused Mr. Saxena of ignoring the “acute shortage of doctors despite multiple letters flagging the issue in the past year”.

However, a Raj Niwas official said the 23 doctors could not be appointed even after the UPSC forwarded their dossiers to the Health Department in July last year. He said the L-G expressed “serious concern” over the delay due to the “lack of inter-departmental communication” and instructed officials to expedite the appointment process that has been “unduly pending for years”.

