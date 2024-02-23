GIFT a SubscriptionGift
L-G directs MDC to launch cleanliness drive in north-east Delhi

February 23, 2024 05:17 am | Updated 05:17 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V. K. Saxena has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to lunch an immediate cleanliness drive in north-east Delhi as he expressed concern over the sanitation situation in the area, according to Raj Niwas officials.

An official said Mr. Saxena had on Wednesday visited Burari, an area with a population of nearly 20 lakh, with around 80 unauthorised colonies.

During the visit, officials informed the L-G that only 70% of the area had access to Delhi Jal Board sewage lines and connections to households were pending.

The L-G was upset over the state of roads throughout his route, overflowing sewers, heaps of garbage, broken pavements and dividers in the area, an official said.

