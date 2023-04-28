L-G directs MCD to increase waste disposal at landfill sites

April 28, 2023 01:58 am | Updated 01:58 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday asked MCD officials to scale up the waste disposal at the three landfill sites — Ghazipur, Bhalswa and Okhla – to the maximum capacity of 30,000 metric tonne per day. The direction came at the first meeting of the National Green Tribunal (NGT)-appointed high-level committee to monitor the management and disposal of solid waste in Delhi.

At the meeting on Tuesday, the panel was informed that of 11,000 MT of fresh municipal waste generated every day in the city, 3,000 MT of it is still being dumped at the three sites as the current disposal capacity stood at 8,000 MT/day, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In this regard, while the four operational waste-to-energy plants (WTPs) are consuming about 6,800 MT every day, another plant with a capacity of 3,000 MT/day is in the offing. Two more WTPs are in the pipeline to take care of the prospective fresh municipal waste that will be generated,” said an official.

The NGT had on February 16 constituted the panel with Mr. Saxena as its head after it had expressed grave dissatisfaction over the solid waste management in the city.

The L-G House official said that the current average waste disposal was at 7.5 lakh MT/month, with a daily average of about 25,000 MT/day at the three legacy dump sites. “The L-G issued instructions for the same to be scaled up to full capacity of 30,000 MT/day, resulting in nine lakh MT/month,” he added.

Mr. Saxena also issued other instructions to the officials of various stakeholder agencies. It asked the MCD to submit revised action plan within a week for processing municipal solid waste, taking into account futuristic waste generation statistics.