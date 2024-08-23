L-G directs DDA to revamp Yamuna Sports Complex, asks for removal of officer in-charge after inspection

Lieutenant-Governor V. K. Saxena has directed the Delhi Development Authority to completely revamp the Yamuna Sports Complex in east Delhi within the next two months. The development comes after his visit to the facility on Friday.

Raj Niwas officials said the L-G was “dismayed by the appalling condition of the sports complex as far as maintenance and upkeep is concerned”.

Mr. Saxena directed that the officials in-charge of the sports complex be immediately removed, underlining the apathy and neglect towards maintenance of the stadium -- venue of archery and table tennis in the Commonwealth Games-2010. He also issued directions to not only restore the complex to its earlier glory but also ensure that it develops into a top-class sporting arena with world-class facilities as well as a self-sustaining recreational destination for the people of east Delhi.

