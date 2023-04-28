ADVERTISEMENT

L-G directs Chief Secretary to make ‘e-pledge’ against drugs mandatory for school, college admissions

April 28, 2023 01:58 am | Updated 01:58 am IST

The pledge will also be made mandatory for procuring excise and other licences in restaurants and pubs

The Hindu Bureau

The L-G has asked Delhi Police and other agencies concerned to seal properties/buildings that are being used for drug peddling and start the process to demolish such properties.  | Photo Credit: File photo

Delhi L-G V.K. Saxena on Thursday chaired the 5th meeting of the state-level committee of NCORD (National Narcotics Coordination) and issued directions to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to make it mandatory for all students and applicants of Delhi government-run schools, colleges and universities to undertake an ‘e-pledge against drugs’ as a pre-requisite for admission, officials at the L-G House said.

The L-G also asked the pledge to be a mandatory criterion for excise and other licences in restaurants, pubs, hotels, etc.

An official said, “Noting that drug trafficking was not merely a petty criminal act but an international design to weaken the country, he [Mr. Saxena] exhorted the law enforcing agencies to work in a mission mode to fight this menace.”

Calling for zero-tolerance against drug-trafficking, the L-G asked officials to make Delhi a drug-free city, the official added.

“In another major step aimed at deterring the drug cartel/mafia operating in the Capital, the L-G has asked Delhi Police and other agencies concerned to seal properties/buildings that are being used for drug peddling and start the process to demolish such properties. Similarly, the Transport Department has been asked to make necessary provisions for cancelling the permit of vehicles involved in drug trafficking,” the official said.

According to the official, Mr. Saxena also called for an effective and seamless coordination between multiple agencies, including Delhi Police, the NCB and the Enforcement Directorate in dealing with NDPS cases, and said that cases involving huge money trail could be handed over to the ED immediately for further action.

