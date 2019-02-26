L-G directs authorities to dispose waste in a scientific manner

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal chaired a meeting on air pollution, focusing on waste dumping from construction and demolition works in nallahs and water bodies, here on Monday.

Mr. Baijal chaired the meeting, convened by EPCA Chairman Bhure Lal, focusing on the dumping of such waste in drains which chokes, stagnates and hinders their flow resulting in “severe environmental damage”.

“At the outset, Bhure Lal informed the L-G that during his visit to some nallahs, particularly Najafgarh and Shahdara, it was observed that conditions were really pathetic and the stench was unbearable,” Raj Niwas said in a statement.

Harming human health

According to the statement, Mr. Bhure further brought to Mr. Baijal’s notice that gases from such stagnating dirty water were “causing harm to human health” in addition to apprising him further that entire NCR region was “dotted by construction and demolition waste and plastic waste mountains” which were responsible for deterioration not only in the air quality but also adversely affect underground water quality. The meeting was also attended by Delhi Environment and Forest Minster Imran Hussain, Secretary, Environment, North Corporation Commissioner, EDMC Commissioner, DJB CEO and other senior officers from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

“The L-G was informed about the initiatives taken by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department for rejuvenation of drains and water bodies. Major behavioural change campaigns are required for maintenance of drains, disposal of construction and demolition waste and municipal waste by the local residents along the banks of the drains,” the statement said further.

Septage disposal in drains, the statement said, was a “major threat to these natural drains” and Mr. Baijal was informed that the Department had gotten a study conducted from Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) regarding the usage of dredged soil or silt removed from drains.

Flying squads

“It was further apprised that in order to prevent dumping of such waste or garbage along banks of the drains, flying squads may be deployed. The L-G, Minister and Mr. Lal directed all agencies concerned for proper collection of waste, its scientific disposal and proper utilisation of the processed products,” the statement added.