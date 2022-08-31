L-G directs audit of all State universities’ accounts

Special Correspondent NEW DELHI:
August 31, 2022 00:00 IST

Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, who is also the Chancellor of the State’s universities, has directed the Higher Education Department to take immediate action to ensure an audit of the accounts of all State universities in accordance with the norms laid down by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).

The direction came after Mr. Saxena flagged a delay in the audit of accounts of Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences & Research University (DPSRU). He has also asked the Vice-Chancellor to submit an explanation for the delay, along with details of officers responsible for this lapse, within 15 days.

“In what appears to be gross subterfuge undertaken with the aim of somehow or the other, avoiding audit of accounts by CAG, universities in Delhi have been for more than five years inexplicably playing ping-pong between departments merely on grounds as to which section of the University Act and CAG Act, 1971 will be applied for getting the audit done,” a note from the L-G’s secretariat read. 

