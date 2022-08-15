L-G dedicates 16 DDA parks to unsung heroes of freedom struggle

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. | Photo Credit: -

ADVERTISEMENT

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena dedicated 16 Delhi Development Authority (DDA) parks to as many unsung and forgotten heroes of the Indian freedom struggle on the occasion of Independence Day here on Monday.

The idea behind renaming the parks, located across the city and frequented by citizens on a daily basis, was to make the current and coming generations “more aware” of the contribution of the great people who sacrificed their lives for the freedom struggle, Raj Niwas stated.

Some of the renamed parks included the District Park located at R-Block, Greater Kailash-I which has been named Asaf Ali Park; the District Park, Sector-B, Vasant Kunj which will now be known as Avadh Behari Park; the local park at Sector-C, Vasant Kunj, now named “Master Amir Chand Park” and the District Park at Jasola which will now be known as “Lala Har Dayal Park” among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Historical narrative

“This step, apart from being a gesture of small tribute, was also an effort to etch their names in an otherwise lopsided historical narrative,” the L-G said at the event which had north east Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, South Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Biddhuri, East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, and Rohini BJP MP Vijender Gupta, in attendance.

Women cab drivers

Mr. Saxena also launched driving skill training for women trainee cab drivers which, the L-G said, was an initiative aimed at instilling a sense of security among women passengers. It also seeks to ensure that 1,000 women cab drivers are behind the wheels of city cabs in the coming year.

Mr. Saxena also launched driving skill training for 50 women cab drivers at the Institute of Driving and Traffic Research (IDTR) at Sarai Kale Khan in a move aimed at increasing the ratio of women drivers in Delhi’s public transport sector. It will also help in ensuring the safety of women passengers in the Capital. The L-G also flagged off a fleet of 40 electric cabs with women drivers behind the wheels.

The L-G administered Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s five pledges (Panch Pran) for 2047 which include, making a developed India, removing any sign of servility, pride in our rich heritage, unity in uplifting the nation and fulfilling duties as citizens.

New avenues

“The driving training programme for women drivers will open up new employment avenues for women and make them self-reliant. I am hopeful that the public transport sector in Delhi will have 50% of women drivers in the coming years,” Mr. Saxena said.

Lauding the electric car fleet aggregator, Blu Smart, for roping in women drivers, the L-G said that while electric cars would contribute to protection of the environment, women cab drivers would ensure the safety of women passengers.

Under the scheme, women can register directly with the transport department or be roped-in by private cab aggregators. All women drivers are being provided free training by the IDTR with the cost of the training being borne by the Transport Department and aggregators in a 50-50% ratio.