L-G constitutes Haj Committee, CM calls it unconstitutional

January 07, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - NEW DELHI

: Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Friday constituted the State Haj Committee by appointing six members — including BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, two Aam Aadmi Party MLAs and a Congress councillor — for three years. In response, CM Arvind Kejriwal accused the L-G of snatching the Delhi government’s rights to appoint the committee members. He said the notification was “illegal and unconstitutional”. ADVERTISEMENT

