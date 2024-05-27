ADVERTISEMENT

L-G completes two years in office, calls tenure ‘challenging’

Updated - May 27, 2024 01:45 am IST

Published - May 27, 2024 01:41 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

L-G VK Saxena | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

     Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday completed two years in office and said his tenure has been “challenging”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In a city regressing due to various reasons, while we could achieve much visibly, there was much more that got stalled. There is far more that needs to be addressed and healed,” he said in a post of X.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Centre-appointed L-G have been at loggerheads over several issues in the past, with the Delhi’s ruling party accusing Mr. Saxena of stalling several projects.

A recent low in their already-rocky relationship came on Sunday during the Lok Sabha polling in the city, when Delhi Minister Atishi accused him of instructing the police to “slow down voting” in the areas considered strongholds of the Opposition’s INDIA bloc. Mr. Saxena denied the charge, terming it “false and unwarranted”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier this month, the L-G had recommended a probe by the National investigation Agency (NIA) against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly receiving political funding from the proscribed terror outfit, Sikhs for Justice.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US