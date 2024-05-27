GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
L-G completes two years in office, calls tenure ‘challenging’

Updated - May 27, 2024 01:45 am IST

Published - May 27, 2024 01:41 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
L-G VK Saxena

L-G VK Saxena | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

     Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday completed two years in office and said his tenure has been “challenging”.

“In a city regressing due to various reasons, while we could achieve much visibly, there was much more that got stalled. There is far more that needs to be addressed and healed,” he said in a post of X.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Centre-appointed L-G have been at loggerheads over several issues in the past, with the Delhi’s ruling party accusing Mr. Saxena of stalling several projects.

A recent low in their already-rocky relationship came on Sunday during the Lok Sabha polling in the city, when Delhi Minister Atishi accused him of instructing the police to “slow down voting” in the areas considered strongholds of the Opposition’s INDIA bloc. Mr. Saxena denied the charge, terming it “false and unwarranted”.

Earlier this month, the L-G had recommended a probe by the National investigation Agency (NIA) against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly receiving political funding from the proscribed terror outfit, Sikhs for Justice.

