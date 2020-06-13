L-G, CM to fix price ceiling for treatment of COVID-19

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday to discuss fixing a price ceiling for treatment of COVID-19 at private hospitals.

The meeting will also discuss charges levied by private ambulance services; and reducing prices for COVID-19 tests by private labs and drive-thru labs in Delhi, among other issues related to the management of the outbreak in the city.