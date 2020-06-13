Delhi

L-G, CM to fix price ceiling for treatment of COVID-19

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday to discuss fixing a price ceiling for treatment of COVID-19 at private hospitals.

The meeting will also discuss charges levied by private ambulance services; and reducing prices for COVID-19 tests by private labs and drive-thru labs in Delhi, among other issues related to the management of the outbreak in the city.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 13, 2020 11:50:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/l-g-cm-to-fix-price-ceiling-for-treatment-of-covid-19/article31823746.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY