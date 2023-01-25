ADVERTISEMENT

L-G, CM meet even as the bitter feud over control of bureaucracy continues

January 25, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal meeting Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena at Raj Niwas on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@LtGovDelhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena met at Raj Niwas on Tuesday, where the latter hosted the traditional ‘At Home’ ceremony. Their meeting comes against the backdrop of a bitter feud over the control of bureaucracy in the Capital. The last time they met (January 13), Mr. Kejriwal and Mr. Saxena had accused each other of “cooking up” stories.

Several other dignitaries, including Delhi government Ministers, MPs, MLAs, representatives of foreign missions and leaders of political parties, also attended the event.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accused the L-G of issuing prosecution sanctions bypassing the AAP government. “The L-G and the Chief Secretary have created a situation wherein people accused of committing serious crimes against the State might go scot-free,” Mr. Sisodia said. He added that in the last few months, the Chief Secretary sent files seeking prosecution sanctions directly to the L-G, bypassing the Minister concerned.

“The L-G gave his approvals in these cases, although he is not the approving authority. So, his sanctions are invalid. When the accused raise this point in the courts, they will be released,” the Deputy CM said.

