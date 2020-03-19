Delhi

L-G, CM discuss COVID-19 measures

Containing the COVID-19 outbreak in the Capital dominated deliberations at a weekly meeting between Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here on Wednesday.

After discussing social distancing and similar measures which may be put in place at government offices, both the leaders scheduled another meeting for Thursday.

“Discussed measures to contain COVID-19 outbreak with Hon’ble CM, Delhi @ArvindKejriwal. Deliberated social distancing measures which can be encouraged in government offices, public transport, public places & in general,” Mr. Baijal tweeted after the meeting.

“Met Hon’ble LG and discussed what further measures need to be taken. Everyone is working hard to contain the virus. These r difficult times. But nothing to panic. We shall overcome [sic],” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.

Another meeting will be held with the Chief Minister and senior officers to review the status of steps taken, the office of the L-G said.

