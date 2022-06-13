L-G, CM deliberate on revamp of Bhatti Mines

Area to be turned into a tourism hub

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the Asola Bhatti mines forest area on Sunday and directed officials to prepare in 30 days a master plan to develop the area into a “world-class” eco-tourism destination.

According to the statement issued by Raj Niwas the L-G and the Chief Minister were in agreement on developing 14 existing pits (four large and 10 small), with a combined capacity to hold more than 800 million gallons of water, into reservoirs that would help recharge the city’s groundwater.

Mr. Saxena had last month visited the area and directed officials to explore the possibilities of developing the area as a tourism hub. Following this he held a meeting with Mr. Kejriwal on the issue.

The statement from the L-G’s office added that low-lying inhabited areas outside the forest reserve witnessed persistent waterlogging. The larger drains flowing right outside the forest area were also prone to overflowing during the monsoon, it was found.

The officials were directed to store the overflowing water by constructing a bund and to devise ways of pressure-lifting the collected water to the pits of the Bhatti mines area.

The eco-tourism component of the master plan will include provisions to create butterfly trails, wildlife trails, cycle tracks, walking tracks, bird-watching spots and ropeways, among others.