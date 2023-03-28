ADVERTISEMENT

L-G clears training programme for Delhi civil servants at IIMs

March 28, 2023 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - New Delhi

Raj Niwas sources said the officials will be trained in four areas — Public Private Partnership, Change Management, Leadership, and Decision Science

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved a training proposal for the city’s civil servants at three Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), Raj Niwas officials said on Monday.

Middle and senior-level Delhi government officers, i.e. DANICS and IAS, will go to IIMs in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata for residential training as part of ‘Vision@2047’ and ‘Mission 2023’, said one official.

Following the L-G’s suggestions, the Training Department of the Union Territory Civil Services moved the proposal to collaborate with the IIMs, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the official, “These training programmes will be in addition to those under the ‘Karmyogi Bharat’ and envisage to train decision makers in the relevant contemporary spheres — Public Private Partnership, Change Management, Leadership, and Decision Science.”

Similar programmes were last held at IIM-Ahmedabad in 2011-12 on ‘Management Development’ for 24 DANICS officers and then in 2012-13 for 30 officers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US