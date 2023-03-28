L-G clears training programme for Delhi civil servants at IIMs

March 28, 2023 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved a training proposal for the city’s civil servants at three Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), Raj Niwas officials said on Monday.

Middle and senior-level Delhi government officers, i.e. DANICS and IAS, will go to IIMs in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata for residential training as part of ‘Vision@2047’ and ‘Mission 2023’, said one official.

Following the L-G’s suggestions, the Training Department of the Union Territory Civil Services moved the proposal to collaborate with the IIMs, he added.

According to the official, “These training programmes will be in addition to those under the ‘Karmyogi Bharat’ and envisage to train decision makers in the relevant contemporary spheres — Public Private Partnership, Change Management, Leadership, and Decision Science.”

Similar programmes were last held at IIM-Ahmedabad in 2011-12 on ‘Management Development’ for 24 DANICS officers and then in 2012-13 for 30 officers.