HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

L-G clears training programme for Delhi civil servants at IIMs

Raj Niwas sources said the officials will be trained in four areas — Public Private Partnership, Change Management, Leadership, and Decision Science

March 28, 2023 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved a training proposal for the city’s civil servants at three Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), Raj Niwas officials said on Monday.

Middle and senior-level Delhi government officers, i.e. DANICS and IAS, will go to IIMs in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata for residential training as part of ‘Vision@2047’ and ‘Mission 2023’, said one official.

Following the L-G’s suggestions, the Training Department of the Union Territory Civil Services moved the proposal to collaborate with the IIMs, he added.

According to the official, “These training programmes will be in addition to those under the ‘Karmyogi Bharat’ and envisage to train decision makers in the relevant contemporary spheres — Public Private Partnership, Change Management, Leadership, and Decision Science.”

Similar programmes were last held at IIM-Ahmedabad in 2011-12 on ‘Management Development’ for 24 DANICS officers and then in 2012-13 for 30 officers.

Related Topics

Delhi / management institutes

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.