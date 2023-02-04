ADVERTISEMENT

L-G clears Sisodia’s U.S. trip, but flags ‘lack of clarity’ in cost

February 04, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - New Delhi

The Deputy Chief Minister’s trip to the TESOL Education Convention in Portland is subject to clearances from the Centre

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia with Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has given “in-principle” approval to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s visit to the United States to attend an education convention along with his Secretary and the Secretary of the Education Department, Raj Niwas officials said on Friday.

However, the L-G, highlighted “contradictions” in the proposal over the cost of the trip and who will bear it, they added.

As per a Raj Niwas official, the Education Department had moved a proposal for the Deputy CM to attend the TESOL Education Convention next month in Portland in the U.S. State of Oregon.

“The proposal lacks clarity as to who will bear the expenses of Mr. Sisodia’s visit. While in one para, the department has noted that ‘all expenses of the visit by Hon’ble Dy. CM will be borne by the TESOL and there will be no financial liability on the government’, a subsequent para says that ‘all expenses of the visit by will be borne by the GAD (General Administration Department), GNCTD’,” the official added.

The approval is subject to requisite clearances from the concerned Union Ministries, including FCRA clearances from the Centre, and other codal formalities, as is the case with every foreign visit undertaken by any Minister or officer of any State.

