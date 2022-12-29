L-G clears proposal to enlist in private firms for diagnostic and lab services

December 29, 2022 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday cleared the proposal of the Delhi government to outsource diagnostic and lab services in government hospitals to three private players. But he expressed ‘grave reservations’ saying that it was an ‘obvious attempt’ at private outsourcing of diagnostic services rather than strengthening them.

Sources in Raj Niwas said the L-G, while concurring with the decision, has noted that doing so “is prima facie admission that hospitals or facilities run by the State government have failed on the parameters of something as basic as pathological and diagnostic testing.”

Repeated sidelining

He added that while such a decision on the part of the governments in remote places that lack facilities in terms of physical infrastructure and trained medical professionals in the government sector would have made sense, it obviously does not meet the requirements of a rational decision in the country’s Capital. He added that this situation to rope in private players has arisen and strengthening the government’s diagnostic systems seems to have been ignored by the government for quite sometime.

The L-G, in his noting on the file, also observed that despite the number of mohalla clinics rising to 519 from 450 in 2022, the number of patients being treated in them had come down from 3,416 patients per month per mohalla clinic in 2021 to 1,824 in 2022. Even as the number of patients dropped, the number of tests being prescribed rose from 6,30,978 per month in 2021 to 9,30,000 in 2022.

“An impact assessment study on the quality of laboratory tests done during the last three years and payment of bills thereof should be essentially carried out by a government agency/committee of experts and senior officers within the next three months and the report thereof be submitted,” the L-G advised.