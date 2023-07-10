L-G clears proposal for extending Gujarat detention law to Delhi; sends it to MHA

July 10, 2023 03:11 am | Updated 03:11 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has cleared a proposal for extension of the Gujarat Prevention of Anti-social Activities Act, 1985, to Delhi and sent it to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Raj Niwas officials said on Sunday.

According to sources, the law provides for preventive detention of bootleggers, dangerous persons, drug offenders, immoral traffic offenders and property grabbers “to prevent their anti-social and dangerous activities prejudicial to the maintenance of public order”.

One Raj Niwas official said that the Delhi Home Department had on June 27 sent a proposal to the L-G seeking issuance of notification under Section 2 of the Union Territories (Laws) Act, 1950, for extending the Gujarat law to the city.

After examining the draft notification, the Delhi Law Department observed that the Administrative Department must comply with the GNCTD (Amendment) Act, 2021, read with the GNCTD (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 and provisions of Transaction of Business Rules (TBR), 1993, which state that the draft notification must be sent to the MHA.

A similar law from Telangana had also been examined for implementation, the official said.

“However, it was found that the Gujarat law was better and more reasonable,” he added.

Delhi Police’s request

In October 2022, the Home Department forwarded the approval of Mr. Saxena to Delhi Police’s request to examine the Telangana and Gujarat law for taking an appropriate decision. “Delhi Police, through a letter dated February 14, 2023, requested that the provisions of the Gujarat Act be examined,” the official said.

Earlier in March, the L-G also approved a proposal from the Home Department stating that Delhi Police should effectively use the National Security Act, 1980, which provides for “preventive detention in certain cases and for matters connected therewith”.