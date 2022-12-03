  1. EPaper
L-G clears police proposal to bring Telangana law to Delhi

December 03, 2022 01:43 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has cleared a proposal by the police to extend the Telangana Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act, 1986, to the Capital, and forwarded it to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for its approval, officials said on Friday.

In June, Delhi Police had sought approval for issuance of notification under Section 2 of the Union Territories (Laws) Act, 1950, to extend the Telangana law to the national capital.

They had cited the “need for a stringent legislation for prevention and effective control” of criminal activities.

The Act which is in force in Telangana deals with organised crime and sexual, financial, drug-related offences. It is also applicable on cyber-crime, explosives and arms offenders.

According to the officials, if the MHA clears the law for implementation in the national capital, it will authorise the L-G to order detention of a person to prevent them “from acting in any manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order”.

The law also provides for an advisory board to ratify detentions and their extension

According to the law, a person’s detention shall not exceed three months in the first instance and the maximum period of detention shall not be more than 12 months from the date of detention.

“The government shall within three weeks from the date of the detention of a person, place the matter before an advisory board,” officials said.

