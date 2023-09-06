L-G clears land allocation to MCD for waste management facilities

September 06, 2023 02:45 am | Updated 02:45 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena has approved the allocation of five acres of land in Okhla to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to set up solid waste management (SWM) facilities, Raj Niwas officials said on Tuesday.

The officials said the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will transfer the lease rights and possession of five acres out of the 20-acre land parcel to the MCD.

“The DDA will ensure that transfer of land is in conformity with the provisions of Master Plan of Delhi-2021,” an official said.

The L-G’s approval comes based on a request by the MCD Commissioner, officials said.

“In the recent past, 18 land parcels have been allotted to the DJB by the DDA for various activities like construction of Sewer Treatment Plants [STPs] and Water Treatment Plants [WTPs],” he said, adding that Mr. Saxena has been against delays in infrastructural projects due to “red-tapism”.

