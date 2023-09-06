HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

L-G clears land allocation to MCD for waste management facilities

September 06, 2023 02:45 am | Updated 02:45 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The L-G’s approval comes based on a request by the MCD Commissioner, officials said.

The L-G’s approval comes based on a request by the MCD Commissioner, officials said. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena has approved the allocation of five acres of land in Okhla to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to set up solid waste management (SWM) facilities, Raj Niwas officials said on Tuesday.

The officials said the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will transfer the lease rights and possession of five acres out of the 20-acre land parcel to the MCD.

“The DDA will ensure that transfer of land is in conformity with the provisions of Master Plan of Delhi-2021,” an official said.

The L-G’s approval comes based on a request by the MCD Commissioner, officials said.

“In the recent past, 18 land parcels have been allotted to the DJB by the DDA for various activities like construction of Sewer Treatment Plants [STPs] and Water Treatment Plants [WTPs],” he said, adding that Mr. Saxena has been against delays in infrastructural projects due to “red-tapism”.

Related Topics

Delhi / waste / waste management / urban solid waste

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.