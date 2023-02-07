L-G clears DSSSB to recruit, appoint teachers, staff to govt.-aided schools

February 07, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday gave approval for recruitment and appointment of teachers and non-teaching staff of government-aided schools in the city to be done through the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB).

On January 20, the Delhi government had announced that this process will expedite the recruitment of teachers and ensure that highly qualified people are selected for teaching posts.

According to a Raj Niwas official, the L-G, while approving the proposal, said the decision will “mitigate and curtail often flagged malpractices, that include subjectivity, favouritism, nepotism and unaccounted discretion” in the recruitment process of government-aided schools.

The decision would require amendment in the Delhi School Education Rules (DSER), 1973 and the Delhi School Education Act (DSEA), 1973 which govern such provisions, the official added.

As per Raj Niwas officials, there are about 8,300 sanctioned posts in 207 government-aided schools in Delhi against which recruitments are done from time to time. To fill these posts, the DSER provides for a selection committee in each school, with a nominee of the Director of Education. However, it does not specify the procedure to be adopted by these committees.

“This often leads to non-transparency, corruption, nepotism and undue influence /coercion by the government nominee in the selection of the candidates, thereby putting deserving candidates at disadvantage,” officials said.

To ensure the autonomy of such schools and their selection committees, it has been decided that the DSSSB will assign the latter a three-member panel against every vacancy to be filled, officials said.

In the case of government schools, the DSSSB selects and provides one candidate against each vacancy.

