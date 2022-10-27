Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena. | Photo Credit: -

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday approved the designated ghats along the Yamuna for observing Chhath Puja and asked the Delhi government to ensure these places are properly cleaned and that basic amenities are provided.

Chhath Puja, which is popular among the city’s growing Purvanchali population, will be observed on October 30 and 31. The Delhi government has made arrangements for the same over the past few years.

On October 14, Mr. Kejriwal had said that back in 2014, the Delhi government had spent ₹2.5 crore on organising Chhath at 69 sites, but there will be 1,100 sites this year with a budget of ₹25 crore. He added that due to COVID-19, community celebrations were not possible for two years and the government would make preparations for a grand celebration this time.

Sources at Raj Bhawan said Mr. Saxena cleared the proposal sent by the Delhi government, but placed on record his “serious concerns” regarding the “premature publicity” by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on October 21 when he announced on Twitter that Chhath Puja arrangements would be made, even before the L-G had given his nod to conduct the same on the ghats along the Yamuna.

Hitting back, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) “strongly” objected to the language used by the L-G. “He (L-G) is lowering the dignity of the chair he occupies by publicly abusing the CM every day. The CM is an elected representative who has been elected for the third consecutive time with historic margins,” a statement by AAP said

The party said the L-G has no business to publicly reprimand the Chief Minister every day. “The L-G is hungry for cheap publicity and wants to see his name in newspapers every day,” it added.

In a tweet in Hindi, Mr. Kejriwal had on October 21 said, “Chhath Puja will be celebrated as before on the ghats of Yamuna. Orders have been given to all officers that the Yamuna not be polluted, all arrangements will be made to ensure this.”

Sources said that the L-G objected to this while granting approval and said the tweet had caused confusion, with many people assuming the festivities could be performed anywhere along the Yamuna. “The proposal to hold Chhath Puja approved by the Lieutenant-Governor was specific to designated Yamuna ghats,” a source said.

Mr. Saxena has also directed the revenue and environment departments to ensure strict enforcement of the National Green Tribunal’s orders on Yamuna pollution.