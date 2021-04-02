L-G chairs meeting on e-waste management

New Delhi

02 April 2021 00:11 IST

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday chaired a meeting on e-waste management in Delhi in which he emphasised the need of putting in place an effective framework.

The management discussed a regime of incentives and disincentives for ensuring proper disposal of e-waste, effective enforcement of extended producers responsibility, geo-tracking of e-waste and assimilation of traditional waste collectors into formal set up, a statement from L-G office read.

