02 April 2021
L-G chairs meeting on e-waste management
Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday chaired a meeting on e-waste management in Delhi in which he emphasised the need of putting in place an effective framework.
The management discussed a regime of incentives and disincentives for ensuring proper disposal of e-waste, effective enforcement of extended producers responsibility, geo-tracking of e-waste and assimilation of traditional waste collectors into formal set up, a statement from L-G office read.
