L-G chairs meet to oversee redevelopment of New Delhi station

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday chaired the first meeting of an Apex Committee to oversee and facilitate the redevelopment of the New Delhi Railway Station as well as its vicinity.

According to sources, the project will, over the next four years, seek to redesign the largest and second-busiest railway station in the country with a daily footfall of approximately 4.5 lakh passengers along the lines of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport both from without and within.

Signal-free routes for vehicular traffic and pedestrian-friendly improvements are key components of the project to significantly improve access to one of the most infamously congested parts of the Capital.

“Chaired the first meeting of the Apex Committee to oversee & facilitate the Redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station under the National TOD policy [sic.],” Mr. Baijal tweeted.

“The ambitious project will certainly transform the urban landscape of Delhi and greatly enhance the aesthetic, living & travelling experience of the citizens. Advised CS, Delhi & VC DDA to notify a nodal officer to ensure seamless coordination [sic.],” he also tweeted.

The National Transit Oriented Development policy aims at focusing on development around or along a transit node or corridor to facilitate complete ease of access to the transit facilitates. It was approved by Mr. Baijal in his capacity as Chairman of the Delhi Development Authority in September 2019. Under the policy, residential, commercial, civic or institutional establishments are proposed to be located in close proximity to allow the local community to access facilities like plazas, shared parks and public transport. The policy seeks to enable walking, cycling and the use public transportation over personal modes of transport.

While the height of the station will be increased to 70 metres, twin towers of 40 metres height will be constructed in addition to a hangar for trains, the creation of a passengers’ lounge similar to the airport and an underground parking for 2,000 vehicles and 40 buses, sources said. A commercial area will also be developed.

According to sources, approaches to the station from Minto Road, Deshbandhu Gupta Road and Ajmeri Gate would be made signal-free which would provide the additional benefit of de-congesting Connaught Place outer circle on the one hand and a pedestrian high street over half-a-km long would connect the station to Connaught Place on the other.

On Thursday, the L-G said he had also emphasised on conduct of monthly meetings to facilitate effective project implementation by way of speedy resolution of issues cutting across agencies as the project unfolds.