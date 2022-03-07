L-G chairs first apex committee meeting for AIIMS redevelopment project

March 07, 2022

Project is aimed at enhancing the facilities at AIIMS to make it a “world class medical university”

The apex committee for the redevelopment of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMs) conducted its first meeting on Monday to facilitate approvals for the project, adding that the Delhi Development Authority will provide secretarial assistance. Chaired by Delhi’s Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal, the committee also has representatives from AIIMS, NITI Ayog and other departments concerned. Mr. Baijal spoke about the approval process discussed in the meeting through a series of tweets. “To facilitate the process, an officer from DDA and Delhi government were designated for ensuring seamless inter-agency coordination. It was also agreed upon to meet fortnightly to review the status of approvals granted (sic.),” one of his tweets read. The redevelopment project is aimed at enhancing the facilities at AIIMS to make it a “world class medical university”.



