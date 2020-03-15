L-G can appoint law officer for police, Delhi govt.: MHA circular

In what could escalate the tug-of-war between the Delhi government and the Lieutenant-Governor, the Home Ministry has issued a circular stating that the L-G may at his discretion appoint a law officer to represent the Delhi Police and the government in public interest litigations and writ petitions.

Delhi government senior standing counsel Rahul Mehra took to Twitter on Saturday to say that the move was “unconstitutional and illegal”. “I have no doubt in my mind that this is not only unconstitutional & illegal but is actually an attempt by the Union Government to obstruct the administration of justice [sic],” he said.

“Let’s see if the Full Court of Delhi HC protects its law officers? I sure am optimistic [sic],” he added.

The MHA’s March 12 circular states: “In the Supreme Court, the Delhi Police can be represented by any law officer(s) along with advocate(s) to assist the law officer(s) so appointed.”

When contacted, Mr. Mehra said: “We do not even know if it is a confirmed thing or not. This is illegal on the face of it. We will continue to do our job irrespective of such illegal order.”

Recently, the power tussle over who would represent the Delhi Police played out before the High Court during the hearing of a bunch of petitions related to the riots in the city. Some of the pleas related to registration of FIR against BJP leader Kapil Misra for his alleged hate speeches.

While Solicitor General Tushar Mehra said he was authorised by the L-G to represent the police in the matter, Rahul contended that the L-G could not do so without the advise of the Delhi government.