L-G calls for long-term sustainability of waterbodies

New Delhi

08 February 2022 23:49 IST

Baijal was reviewing Jal Shakti Abhiyan

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday laid emphasis on the quantity and quality of water and their long-term sustainability in the Capital. He was reviewing the rejuvenation of waterbodies.

Mr. Baijal reviewed the progress and the implementation of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan with senior government officials, Raj Niwas said.

“While complimenting the progress made by all the stakeholders, emphasis was laid on the assessment of the quantity and quality of water to ensure effective utilisation of water and long-term sustainability of the waterbodies,” Mr. Baijal said.

The L-G said he advised officials of the Environment Department and the Delhi Jal Board to ensure synergy with the Delhi Biodiversity Society of the DDA to compliment the ongoing efforts towards augmenting water availability in Delhi. He also asked the officials concerned to leverage expertise on water-related issues for more effective outcomes.