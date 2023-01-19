‘L-G behaving like a tribal chieftain to please bosses’

January 19, 2023 01:49 am | Updated 01:49 am IST - NEW DELHI

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday, the third day of the Assembly’s winter session, said Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena was acting like “a chieftain of a tribe” to please his masters, without any regard for the Constitution.

A day earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also attacked the L-G in the Assembly, accusing him of having a “feudal mindset” for not clearing the Delhi government’s proposal to send its teachers to Finland for training. Over the past week, senior AAP leaders have led a no-holds-barred attack against Mr. Saxena, particularly over his appointment of 10 aldermen in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and his alleged refusal to allow Delhi government teachers to go abroad.

“By constantly bypassing the elected government to please his bosses, the L-G has insulted the Constitution, threatened our democracy, and acted in contempt of the Supreme Court’s Constitution Bench,” Mr. Sisodia said.

MLAs marshalled out

Before the resolution was moved, four BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the House after they protested Speaker Ram Niwas Goel’s refusal to allow a debate on the issue of pollution in the Yamuna. The remaining party MLAs subsequently staged a walkout. Earlier in the day, the BJP MLAs, including Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, held a protest outside the Assembly holding bottles of brackish water, claiming it to be from the Yamuna.

‘Was offered bribe’

Claiming a threat to his life, AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal waved bundles of currency notes in the Assembly, saying that a private contractor of a Delhi government hospital had offered him the cash as a bribe. Mr. Goyal said “powerful” people were trying to silence him as he had raised the issue of alleged irregularities in the hiring of contractual workers at the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini. Mr. Goel referred the issue to the Petitions Committee of the House.