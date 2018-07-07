L-G Baijal says ‘services’ still beyond AAP govt’s purview

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia during their meeting with L-G Anil Baijal on Friday.

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Friday reminded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that a Home Ministry notification stating that ‘services’ were beyond the purview of the Delhi Assembly “continues to be valid”.

Replying to Mr. Kejriwal’s letter on the issue, Mr. Baijal said that “further clarity” regarding ‘services’ and other issues will be achieved when the appeals pending before the regular Bench of the SC are finally disposed off.

The bone of contention between the Delhi government and the L-G’s office continues to be control over the Services Department.

Mr. Baijal’s statement came after the CM claimed that the L-G had refused to give control of the Services Department to the Delhi government. The L-G’s letter, the contents of which were released by Raj Niwas, pointed to the May 2015 Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) notification issuing “Presidential directions” under Articles 239 and 239AA of the Constitution.

MHA notification

“As regards ‘services’... the MHA vide its May 21, 2015, notification had issued Presidential directions under Article 239 and 239AA of the Constitution that ‘services’ falls outside the purview of the Delhi Assembly and consequently the Delhi government will have no executive powers in relation to ‘services’,” the Lieutenant-Governor said in the letter.

He further added that the notification was upheld by the Delhi High Court in its judgment on August 4, 2016.

Mr. Baijal further wrote that in the wake of the SC’s judgment, the MHA had “advised” that as per concluding paras of the judgement, “nine appeals, including the one relating to ‘services’ shall be taken up by the regular Bench and the MHA notification dated May 21, 2015, continues to be valid.”