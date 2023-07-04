L-G axes 400 persons hired via ‘back door’; Delhi govt. to move court

July 04, 2023 02:51 am | Updated 02:51 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has terminated the service of nearly 400 private persons in at least 23 departments, autonomous bodies and PSUs, whom the Delhi government hired by “flouting Constitutional provisions of reservation”, Raj Niwas officials said on Monday.

The Aam Aadmi Party government said it will challenge the decision in court, adding that the L-G is “acting illegally and against the Constitution” and is “hell-bent on completely destroying Delhi”.

Services Department proposal

A Raj Niwas official said the decision came after a proposal by the Services Department. The latest flashpoint between the elected government and Raj Niwas follows similar decisions by the L-G. In November 2022, Mr. Saxena dismissed senior AAP leader Jasmine Shah as vice-chairperson of Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC). This February, he removed Mr. Shah and Naveen Gupta, son of AAP Rajya Sabha member N.D. Gupta, from the boards of power discoms in the city.

The official said that these 400 persons were hired for fixed terms “by depriving people belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and OBCs from their constitutional rights” and through “back door entry without meeting the eligibility criteria, such as qualification and experience as laid down in the advertisements issued for such posts”.

The 400 employees were engaged in various capacities, such as fellow, associate fellow, adviser, deputy adviser, specialist, senior research officer and consultant. While the L-G’s office did not give names of any of the persons, many such employees whom The Hindu contacted said they are yet to receive an official communication in this regard.

Reacting to the development, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged there was “large corruption” in the appointments of these individuals “most favoured persons of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal”. “Their dismissal is not enough. The Delhi government should recover the salaries given to them over the time,” he added.

‘45-day appointments’

The Raj Niwas official also alleged that the work experience certificates submitted by these 400 persons were not verified, and even found to be fudged and manipulated in many cases.

He also cited a May 2018 memorandum of the Department of Personnel & Training of the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, stating that reservations are to be made for SCs/STs in all temporary appointments, except the ones which are to last for under 45 days. “Such temporary appointments have been done by the Delhi government for more than 45 days in all these cases,” he added.

The official said that as per the Services Department proposal, 69 persons were engaged in the five departments of Archaeology, Environment, Delhi Archives, Women and Child Development as well as Industries without the approval. “Similarly, 13 boards or autonomous bodies which engaged 155 persons did not take the necessary approval and no information was provided to the Services Department about the engagements of 187 persons in Delhi Assembly Research Centre (DARC), DDC and Department of Planning.”

He added that the L-G also directed all departments, autonomous bodies and PSUs to comply with the constitutional provisions of reservation, failing which suitable action may be initiated against the defaulting officers. “However, if any administrative department finds it appropriate to continue such engagements, it may propose the detailed cases with proper justification and forward them to the Services Department, for onward submission to the Lieutenant-Governor for consideration and approval,” the Raj Niwas official said.

‘To paralyse government’

Hitting back, a Delhi government spokesperson said the L-G does not have the power to terminate the concerned persons, adding, “His only purpose is to find new ways every day to paralyse the Delhi government so that the people suffer.”

“The 400 persons were from top colleges and universities, such as IIM Ahmedabad, Delhi School of Economics, NALSAR, JNU, NIT, London School of Economics, Cambridge etc., and doing excellent work in various departments. They were all hired following due process and administrative norms.

“The L-G chose to punish these 400 talented young professionals only because they chose to associate with the Delhi government. No principles of natural justice were followed when the L-G took this decision. Not even a single show-cause notice was issued, no explanation or clarification was sought at any stage. This unconstitutional decision will be challenged before the court of law,” the spokesperson said.